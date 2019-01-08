Run in fourth quarter lifts Bearcats past Fort Worth Country Day, 45-32

Aledo went on a 10-0 run to begin the fourth quarter to break open a tight game as the Bearcats defeated the Fort Worth Country Day Falcons, 45-32, Tuesday night in a non-district contest at Country Day.

The win raises the Bearcats’ record 8-17.

“I told the guys after the game that we are now 0-0,” Bearcats head coach Fred Jones said, alluding to the fact that the ‘Cats open District 4-5A play Friday. “We have won our last two games, and it is always good to have momentum heading into the district opener.”

Aledo will open district play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Abilene Wylie.

One key to the win was defense. The Bearcats held Country Day to single digits in three quarters.

Trailing by two points at intermission, 20-18, Aledo guard Austin Hawkins got hot in the third period with 10 points – including a pair of three-point buckets – to help the ‘Cats to a two-point lead, 30-28, as the game moved to the fourth quarter. Hawkins led the Bearcats with 14 points.

Aledo began the final stanza 10-0 run to take a 40-30 lead. Post Truen Johnson scored on two driving layups, and Hawkins added another trey in the run.

Defensively, the Bearcats did not allow the Falcons to score for the first 5:41 of the final period. Aledo closed the scoring with a pair of free throws from Reid Dietrich, who was back in the lineup after recovering from an injury.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Tre Owens with nine points, Johnson with eight, Dietrich and JW Comiskey, each with five, and Max Newell with four.