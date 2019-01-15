Margaret “Peggy” Blair, 87, passed away Monday, January 7, 2019.

Peggy always said her life began when she married her husband of 64 years, Blaine, and her proudest moment was their adoption of Mike and Jody. Her grandchildren and great-grandson made her life complete. She dearly loved spending time with them and being present for all they did in their lives. In early years she loved showing horses with her husband and her children and doing everything together as a family. She also loved cooking, reading, and helping others. She was very proud of her work in the ministries at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

Peggy will be greatly missed by her family and her wonderful friends, but all will all take comfort in knowing she is in God’s loving arms.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Fischer and Gerry Denney and siblings Rita Fischer Bills and Mary Fischer.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Blaine Blair; son, Mike Blair and wife, Kathy; daughter, Jody Tudor and husband, Todd; grandchildren, Kristin Blair Frye and husband Brady, Ross Tudor, Trent Tudor, and Scott Tudor; great-grandson, Barrett Frye.

Vigil and Rosary were held Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. A reception followed at Parker County Cowboy Church.

The funeral was Monday, January 14, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church of Aledo. Burial: Laurel Land Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ross Tudor, Trent Tudor, Scott Tudor, Brady Frye, Gus Villanueva, Nelson King, and honorary pallbearers Dean Blair, Alex Villanueva, and Richard Rumenapp.

In lieu of flowers, it was her wish that contributions be made to Holy Redeemer.

The Community News

January 18, 2019