203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Obituaries

Margaret “Peggy” Blair

22 hours ago
2 Min Read
Margaret “Peggy” Blair

Margaret “Peggy” Blair, 87, passed away Monday, January 7, 2019.

Peggy always said her life began when she married her husband of 64 years, Blaine, and her proudest moment was their adoption of Mike and Jody. Her grandchildren and great-grandson made her life complete. She dearly loved spending time with them and being present for all they did in their lives. In early years she loved showing horses with her husband and her children and doing everything together as a family. She also loved cooking, reading, and helping others. She was very proud of her work in the ministries at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.

Peggy will be greatly missed by her family and her wonderful friends, but all will all take comfort in knowing she is in God’s loving arms.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Francis Fischer and Gerry Denney and siblings Rita Fischer Bills and Mary Fischer.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Blaine Blair; son, Mike Blair and wife, Kathy; daughter, Jody Tudor and husband, Todd; grandchildren, Kristin Blair Frye and husband Brady, Ross Tudor, Trent Tudor, and Scott Tudor; great-grandson, Barrett Frye.

Vigil and Rosary were held Sunday, January 13, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. A reception followed at Parker County Cowboy Church.

The funeral was Monday, January 14, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church of Aledo. Burial: Laurel Land Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ross Tudor, Trent Tudor, Scott Tudor, Brady Frye, Gus Villanueva, Nelson King, and honorary pallbearers Dean Blair, Alex Villanueva, and Richard Rumenapp.

In lieu of flowers, it was her wish that contributions be made to Holy Redeemer.

The Community News
January 18, 2019

About the author

View All Posts

admin

3,611 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Events Calendar

« January 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Wed 16

Amelia Earhart Luncheon

January 16 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 17

Weatherford College kicks off 150th anniversary celebration

January 17 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Mon 21

Rotary Club of Aledo

January 21 @ 11:30 am
Tue 22

Aledo Community Lions Club

January 22 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Tue 22

Tahmahkera to address Aledo Lions

January 22 @ 12:00 pm
Thu 31

Diaper Event

January 31 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: