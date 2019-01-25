Local Burglary suspect arrested

Parker County Sheriff’s investigators have served warrants on a man in connection with the Aledo Poquito Mas Restaurant burglary.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said Michael Lee Frierson, 24, of Fort Worth, was positively identified on surveillance video breaking into the restaurant about 3 a.m. Jan. 12, in the 100-block of Front Street.

Frierson was observed taking an undisclosed amount of cash and items from the restaurant.

Sheriff’s investigators were contacted by Arlington Police with similar details regarding burglaries occurring in their jurisdiction involving Frierson wearing the same clothing as the Aledo burglary.

Arlington investigators also found a stolen check from the restaurant in Frierson’s possession. At the time of the burglary, the check was left blank, and when authorities recovered it, the check was made payable to the brother of Frierson’s girlfriend.

Parker County charges against Frierson include burglary of a building and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Both charges are state jail felonies, carrying a sentence term of 180 days to two-year confinement if convicted.

Frierson is currently in Tarrant County Jail on burglary and theft of firearm charges out of Arlington. Sheriff’s investigators served the Parker County warrants on Frierson earlier today.

Sheriff Fowler said the case will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of prosecution.