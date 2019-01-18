Ladycats stay in first place in District 4-5A after win over WF Rider; Bearcats fall to Raiders

Aledo senior guard Elizabeth Allanach scored a game-high 18 points and junior point guard Riley Sale added 13 to lead the Ladycats to a convincing 60-28 victory over Wichita Falls Rider in a girls’ District 4-5A basketball game Friday night at Aledo High School.

The Ladycats have swept the first half of district play and will return to district action at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at home against Abilene Cooper.

Aledo jumped out to a 15-1 lead as Allanch scored the first 10 points of the game. In the second quarter, the Ladycats scored 21 points while holding Rider to 15 to take a 36-16 lead at the break. Aledo went on a 14-4 run in the third period to take a 50-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Also scoring were Kalen Atonio with eight points, Audrey Pearce with six, Addyson Hebel and Melia Miller, each with four, Emma Fowler, Kylie Anderson and Laila Grubbs, each with two, and Haley Herrin with one.

District 4-5A

Girls

Aledo 4-0

Abilene Wylie 3-1

Abilene Cooper 2-2

WF Rider 1-3

WF High School 0-4

Friday: Aledo 60, WF Rider 28; Abilene Wylie 61, WFHS 32

WF Rider 59, Bearcats 42

Wichita Falls Rider jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never looked back as the Raiders outlasted the Aledo Bearcats, 59-42, Friday night in a boys’ District 4-5A basketball game at Aledo High School.

The loss knocks the Bearcats out of the district’s top spot as Rider assumes a one-half game lead over Aledo. The Bearcats will continue district action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22 at home against Abilene Cooper.

Rider led 16-10 after the opening period and built a 33-22 lead at the half. Rider extended its lead to 46-25 in the third quarter, but the Bearcats ended the quarter on a 10-0 run – courtesy of six points fron Truen Johnson, a three-point bucket by Max Newell and a made free throw by Reid Dietrich – to cut the Raiders’ lead to 46-35 as the contest moved to the fourth quarter.

A driving layup by Johnson to begin the final stanza cut the vistor’s lead to 46-37, but it was as close as the Bearcats would get. Rider closed out the game with a 13-5 run to take the win.

Johnson and Cole Nitsch each scored 12 points to lead the ‘Cats. Also scoring were Newell with 11 points, Tre Owens with six and Dietrich with one.

District 4-5A

Boys

WF Rider 2-0

Aledo 2-1

Abilene Cooper 1-1

Abilene Wylie 1-1

WF High School 0-3

Friday: WF Rider 59, Aledo 42; Abilene Wylie 68, WFHS 47