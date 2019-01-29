203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats seal district championship with 51-47 victory at Abilene Wylie

Aledo junior guard Riley Sale dribbles around a defender during the Ladycats' 51-47 win over Abilene Wylie. Sale went four-for-four from the free throw line in overtime to help seal the win. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo junior guard Riley Sale hit four consecutive free throws in overtime to lead the Ladycats to a 51-47 victory over the Abilene Wylie Lady Bulldogs in a key girls’ District 4-5A basketball game Tuesday night at Abilene Wylie High School.

The win gives the Ladycats a 6-0 district record as Aledo – which swept the league series over Wylie (5-2) –  has clinched the District 4-5A championship with two games remaining on the district schedule.

With the score tied at 45-45 in overtime, senior post Maddie Shumway connected on a pair of free throws to tie the game at 45. But seconds later Wylie came back with a pair from the charity stripe to tie the score at 47.

On Aledo’s ensuing possession, Sale was fouled driving the lane. She hit both charity shots to give the Ladycats a 49-47 lead with 38 seconds left in OT.

Wylie missed an excellent opportunity to tie the game after being fouled, but missed the front end of the one-and-one as Aledo grabbed the rebound. Sale was fouled, and she calmly swished both free throws to give Aledo a 51-47 lead with nine seconds left in OT.

Wylie missed its last shot as the buzzer sounded and the Ladycats stormed the floor to celebrate their district title.

Elizabeth Allanach scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Ladycats, with Audrey Pearce adding 11.

Wylie came out firing in the opening period, hitting three consecutive three-pointers to take a 9-3 lead that stretched to 18-10 after the first quarter. The Lady Bulldogs went on a 7-2 run to begin the second quarter and led 25-15 at the half.

Aledo stormed out in the third period with a 12-3 run to cut Wylie’s lead to 28-27. Aledo ended the third quarter with a three-point bucket each by Allanach and Haley Herrin to take a 33-30 lead into the fourth period.

The Ladycats led 43-38 late in the fourth quarter, but Wylie went on a 5-0 run in the final minute to force overtime.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Shumway with eight points, Sale with seven and Herrin with five.

