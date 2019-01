Girls’ District 5-5A basketball play begins today when the Aledo Ladycats travel to Abilene to take on the Cooper Lady Cougars.

Tip off for the varsity game is at 5:30 p.m. The freshman and JV games will start at 4 p.m.

The Ladycats will bring a 16-8 record into the contest, while Cooper’s record is 7-14.

Check www.community-news.com or The Community News Facebook page and Twitter account after the game for the result.