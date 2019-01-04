203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats cruise to 62-26 victory over Abilene Cooper in girls’ District 4-5A hoops opener

Aledo senior guard Elizabeth Allanach (21) draws contact as she drives the lane during the Ladycats’ victory over Abilene Cooper in the girls’ District 4-5A opener Friday night at Cooper High School. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo held Abilene Cooper to single digits in the first three quarters as the Ladycats cruised to a 62-26 victory over the Lady Cougars in the girls’ District 4-5A basketball opener Friday night at Cooper High School.

The win rise the Ladycats’ overall record to 17-8 and 1-0 in 4-5A, while Cooper drops to 7-15 and 0-1 in district play.

Paced by consecutive three-point buckets by Elizabeth Allanach, the Ladycats raced out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter. Play was defensive in the second period, but the Ladycats outscored the Lady Cougars 9-6 in the quarter to take a commanding 25-10 lead at the half.

The Ladycats exploded for 23 points in the third period – thanks in part to eight points from Haley Herrin – to take a 48-16 lead into the fourth quarter.

Riley Sale led the Ladycats with 13 points, with Allanach adding 12 and Herrin 11. Also scoring were Maddie Shumway with nine points, Kalen Atonio with eight, Audrey Pearce with four, and Kylie Anderson, Emma Fowler and Addyson Hebel, each with two.

The Ladycats will continue district play at 6:15 Friday, Jan. 11 at home against Abilene Wylie.

Aledo junior varsity guard Laila Grubbs (24) sends a pass to the baseline during the Ladycats’ 38-21 victory over Abilene Cooper in the District 4-5A opener Friday afternoon at Cooper High School. The Ladycats were 1-1 in sub-varsity action as the freshman Ladycats fell to the Lady Cougars. Photo by Tony Eierdam

 

 

 

 

 

