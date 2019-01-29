Ladycats can seal District 4-5A championship with win today at Abilene Wylie

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue respective District 4-5A action today at Abilene Wylie as the Aledo girls can clinch a district title with a win.

The Ladycats and Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to tip off at 6:15 p.m. at Abilene Wylie High School, with the boys game to follow.

The stakes are high in the girls’ game. As a result of the Ladycats’ 59-56 win over Abilene Wylie in the first half of district play, an Aledo win Tuesday night would give the Ladycats a two-game lead over the Lady Bulldogs with two games left to play for Aledo and one game remaining for Wylie.

The Ladycats would hold the tiebreaker with a season sweep if the two teams finished tied for first place after district play.

An Abilene Wylie win tonight would give the Lady Bulldogs a one-half game lead in the standings with one game left for the Lady Bulldogs and two games remaining for the Ladycats.

Ladycats head coach Nikki Hyles said the key to the game will be her team’s ability to control the tempo of the game and “we need to make fewer mistakes” in order to win. Hyles feels the Lady Bulldogs will start off with the advantage of playing in front of their racious home crowd.

“I think they have the advantage, since we are playing in their gym in front of their crowd,” Hyles said. “Plus, using a different officiating crew (instead of the normal pool of officials from this area), I think they have a slight edge in knowing how their officiating crew normally calls.

“I think we have the better team, but we will have to bring some intensity and energy to win. We are excited about the challenge. The girls have worked really hard to stay undefeated in district and I can’t wait to see them respond, especially when there is something so important to them on the line.”

On the boys’ side, the Bearcats are looking for a season sweep of the Bulldogs and can get a half-game closer to first-place Wichita Falls Rider (idle today) with a win. The Bulldogs are hoping to tie Aledo for second place with a win.

District 4-5A

Girls

Aledo 5-0

Abilene Wylie 5-1

Abilene Cooper 2-4

WF High School 1-4

WF Rider 1-5

Boys

WF Rider 4-0

Aledo 3-1

Abilene Wylie 2-2

Abilene Cooper 1-3

WF High School 0-4

Today: Aledo at Abilene Wylie; Abilene Cooper at Wichita Falls High School