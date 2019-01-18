Ladycats, Bearcats seek to stay in first place in respective district standings with home games today against WF Rider

Seeking to stay in first place in their respective District 4-5A standings, the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats will host Wichita Falls Rider in basketball action today.
The Ladycats can complete a first-half sweep of district play with a win. Tip off at the Aledo High School gym is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
The winner of the Bearcats/Rider game will claim sole possession of first place. Aledo has played one more district game than Rider and remain one-half game in front of the Raiders coming into the contest.
The scheduled tip off is at 7:30 p.m.
To check results, see this site after the games or go to The Community News Facebook page or Twitter account.
District 4-5A
Girls
Aledo 3-0
Abilene Wylie 2-1
Abilene Cooper 2-2
WF Rider 1-2
WF High School 0-3
Boys
Aledo 2-0
WF Rider 1-0
Abilene Cooper 1-1
Abilene Wylie 0-1
WF High School 0-2
Today: Wichita Falls Rider at Aledo; Wichita Falls at Abilene Wylie
