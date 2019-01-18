203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats, Bearcats seek to stay in first place in respective district standings with home games today against WF Rider

Seeking to stay in first place in their respective District 4-5A standings, the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats will host Wichita Falls Rider in basketball action today.

The Ladycats can complete a first-half sweep of district play with a win. Tip off at the Aledo High School gym is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

The winner of the Bearcats/Rider game will claim sole possession of first place. Aledo has played one more district game than Rider and remain one-half game in front of the Raiders coming into the contest.

The scheduled tip off is at 7:30 p.m.

To check results, see this site after the games or go to The Community News Facebook page or Twitter account.

District 4-5A
Girls
Aledo 3-0
Abilene Wylie 2-1
Abilene Cooper 2-2
WF Rider 1-2
WF High School 0-3

Boys
Aledo 2-0
WF Rider 1-0
Abilene Cooper 1-1
Abilene Wylie 0-1
WF High School 0-2

Today: Wichita Falls Rider at Aledo; Wichita Falls at Abilene Wylie

Mon 21

Rotary Club of Aledo

January 21 @ 11:30 am
Tue 22

Aledo Community Lions Club

January 22 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Tue 22

Tahmahkera to address Aledo Lions

January 22 @ 12:00 pm
Thu 24

Rock of Ages High School Version

January 24, 2019 @ 2:00 pm - 12:00 am
Fri 25

Employer Health Plan Cooperative explained

January 25 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thu 31

Diaper Event

January 31 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
