Ladycats, Bearcats host Abilene Cooper today in District 4-5A basketball action

District 4-5A basketball action continues today at the Aledo High School gym when the Ladycats and Bearcats host Abilene Cooper.

The first-place Ladycats will take on the Lady Cougars for the second time in district play. Aledo won the previous match-up, 62-26. A win would keep the Ladycats at least a game ahead of Abilene Wylie in the girls’ district standings.

The scheduled tip off is at 6:15 p.m.

The Bearcats need a win to stay solely in second place in the jumbled boys’ district standings. A Bearcats’ win and a Wichita Falls Rider loss to Abilene Wylie would put the Bearcats back alone in first place. But if Cooper wins, the Cougars would jump ahead of Aledo and into second place.

The boys’ game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m.

For the results, check this site or The Community News Facebook page or Twitter account later tonight.

District 4-5A

Girls

Aledo 4-0

Abilene Wylie 3-1

Abilene Cooper 2-2

WF Rider 1-3

WF High School 0-4

Boys

WF Rider 2-0

Aledo 2-1

Abilene Cooper 1-1

Abilene Wylie 1-1

WF High School 0-3

Tuesday: Abilene Cooper at Aledo; Wichita Falls Rider at Abilene Wylie