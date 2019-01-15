Ladycats, Bearcats hope to keep respective District 4-5A hoops records unblemished today at Wichita Falls High School

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue District 4-5A play today at Wichita Falls High School.

The Ladycats and Lady Coyotes are scheduled to tip off at 6:15 p.m., with the Bearcats/Coyotes game to follow with the tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Ladycats are looking to stay in first place alone with a win, while a Bearcats win and a win by Abilene Cooper over Rider would leave the Aledo boys alone in first place in 4-5A.

District 4-5A

Girls

Aledo 2-0

Abilene Wylie 2-1

WF Rider 1-1

Abilene Cooper 1-2

WF High School 0-2

Boys

Aledo 1-0

Abilene Cooper 1-0

WF Rider 0-0

Abilene Wylie 0-1

WF High School 0-1

Today: Aledo at Wichita Falls; Abilene Cooper at Wichita Falls Rider