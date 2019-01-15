203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Ladycats, Bearcats hope to keep respective District 4-5A hoops records unblemished today at Wichita Falls High School

23 hours ago
1 Min Read

Both the Aledo Ladycats and Bearcats basketball teams will continue District 4-5A play today at Wichita Falls High School.

The Ladycats and Lady Coyotes are scheduled to tip off at 6:15 p.m., with the Bearcats/Coyotes game to follow with the tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Ladycats are looking to stay in first place alone with a win, while a Bearcats win and a win by Abilene Cooper over Rider would leave the Aledo boys alone in first place in 4-5A.

District 4-5A
Girls
Aledo 2-0
Abilene Wylie 2-1
WF Rider 1-1
Abilene Cooper 1-2
WF High School 0-2

Boys
Aledo 1-0
Abilene Cooper 1-0
WF Rider 0-0
Abilene Wylie 0-1
WF High School 0-1

Today: Aledo at Wichita Falls; Abilene Cooper at Wichita Falls Rider

