Ladycats advance to Moritz Kia soccer tournament finals; Bearcats fall in semifinals

Aledo sophomore forward Grace Ornelas scored what turned out to be the winning goal as the Ladycats defeated Paschal, 2-1, in the semifinals and will advance to the final of the Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions on Saturday.

On the boys’ side, the news was not as good as Waxahachie downed the Bearcats, 5-0, in the boys’ semifinal.

Ladycats 2, FW Paschal 1

Aledo scored a goal in each half and goalkeeper Emma Davis collected the win in the girls’ semifinal match.

Ashlyn Laughley began the scoring with a goal from 10 yards on the left side. She was set up by a pinpoint pass by Brooke Jones as the Ladycats took a 1-0 lead, where it remained at the half.

It was Laughley’s team-leading 10th goal of the season.

In the second half the Ladycats took a 2-0 lead when Grace Ornelas scored her second goal of the tournament just 2:30 into the second half. Jones set up Ornelas for her second assist of the match.

Paschal closed the scoring to cut the lead to 2-1 with 22:42 left in the second half, and Davis held back a late Paschal charge to preserve the victory.

The Ladycats will play in the tournament championship match at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Stadium against the winner of the Birdville/Midlothian girls’ semifinal match.

Waxahachie 5, Bearcats 0

Waxahachie broke open a tight game with four second-half goals on its way to a five-goal win.

The Bearcats had two good scoring chances in the first half but could not cash in as Waxahachie took a 1-0 lead at the half.

After Waxahachie’s first goal Aledo goalkeeper Ryland Yates kept his team in the game with three leaping saves of hard shots from close range. But the Indians scored with 23:01 left to play in the second half to extend the led to 2-0.

Yates continued his brilliance in goal, turning back three Indians’ scoring chances with diving saves.

But Waxahachie continued to pour on the pressure, scoring three goals in the last eight minutes to advance to the boys’ title game.

The Bearcats will play for third place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Stadium.