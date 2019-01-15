Joan Lee James Hensley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at a local nursing home on Monday, January 14, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer’s disease. She had suffered a brain hemorrhage as a result of damaged blood vessels. She was 84 years old and had been married to husband Edward Kenneth Hensley for 66 years.

Joan was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on August 19, 1934, to Mae Johnson James and Paul Wesley James. She graduated high school in Cadillac, Michigan in 1952 and married Edward Kenneth Hensley on December 7, 1952, in Bay City, where her family was located temporarily.

Joan and Ed met in Kansas in 1950 when she lived with her parents at a campsite for U.S. Coast & Geodetic Survey workers, and he was a college student on a summer job. She moved to Fort Worth after her marriage. Her husband had accepted an engineering position at Convair Aircraft after finishing college.

The Hensleys moved to east Parker County in 1976 to her nature sanctuary overlooking the South Fork of the Clear Fork of the Trinity River, and have been there ever since. Joan learned to be an excellent cook, seamstress, caregiver, and homemaker in general. She was well loved by her family and made many friends everywhere she went. She attended Weatherford College after her three children were grown and was an excellent student,t but stopped her coursework to become a caregiver for her brother and other family members.

Joan was active in her church where she taught children and adults and had other responsible positions. She did volunteer work in a nursing home in Weatherford and was recognized as “Volunteer of the Year” several times. She served a term as president of the wives club of the Fort Worth Chapter of Professional Engineers.

Joan is survived by her husband, Ken; her daughter, Debbie Pitcher and husband Chris; her daughter, Janet Dickenson and husband Randy; her son James Alan Hensley Sr. and wife Dianne ; granddaughter Kimberly Patricelli and husband Tony; grandson John Burkett; grandson Jacob Burkett; granddaughter Jorie Anderson and husband Matt; grandson James Alan Hensley Jr.; granddaughter Jaden Lee Hensley; great-grandson Tristan Patricelli; great-granddaughter Kai Anderson; brother-in-law Bill Hensley and wife Ann; brother-in-law Jay Hensley and wife Wilma; brother-in-law Don Hensley and wife Anna; Sister-in-law Guin Prestidge; sister-in-law Connie Isner and husband Chuck; sister-in-law Jana Hensley and a host of nieces and nephews.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Paul Wesley James Jr.; her mother-in-law, Lola Hensley; her sister-in-law, Eloise Watts and husband Bob; her sister-in-law Caroline Baez; her brother-in-law Joe Prestidge; and her brother-in-law Melvin Hensley.

A memorial services scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at the Lakeshore Baptist Church in Hudson Oaks. Burial will be private.

