Gary Dean Carter, 72, passed away at his home in Aledo on Monday, January 7, following a long illness.

Gary was born March 11, 1946, in Springfield, Ohio to Frank and Virginia (Weese) Carter. He graduated in 1964 from Springfield South High School and developed a life-long career in retail management. Mr. Carter enjoyed fishing, Native American culture and cheering on his favorite New York Yankees baseball team.

Mr. Carter will be forever remembered by his children, Carole (David Petersen) Carter of Montgomery Village, MD; Amy (William) Foust of Fort Worth; Gary S. Carter of Portland, Oregon; Lindsay Carter of Brooklyn, New York; and Katelyn, Ashley and Michael Carter of Clayton, North Carolina; his brother, Stephen (Jacqueline) Carter of Urbana, Ohio and his nephews Daniel (Rowes) Carter of Mechanicsburg, Ohio and Nathan Erickson of Des Moines, Iowa. He will be dearly missed by his grandchildren Courtney, Dylan and Eryn Foust and Kirsten and Maren Petersen. He is also survived by step-children Shannon McDaniel, Ryan Sommer and Kerry Sommer and their families and many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Frank A Carter III.

A memorial service, followed by a gathering for family and friends, is scheduled for 3-6 p.m. Sunday, January 27 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center, 2425 N Limestone St, Springfield, Ohio.

Donations may be made in memory of Gary to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 (www.lung.org).

The Community News

January 25, 2019