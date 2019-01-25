Robert “Bob” Marcus Bull of Aledo, Texas passed on Tuesday, January 22, 2019. He will be remembered as a devout man who lived a life of service through his church and to his community. He was a friend to all he met and always ready to lend a hand whenever needed.

He was a beloved member of the Aledo United Methodist Church, serving as a Congregational Care Minister; Stephen Minister/Leader; and in the choir. All who love Bob know of his passion for social justice and his work through the Epiphany Ministry of Texas, Kairos Prison Ministry, and the Tarrant County Detention Program through Pathfinders. Additionally, he served as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for children in foster care and was a part of the Emmaus Community.

Throughout his life, music filled his soul. He shared his voice and musical talents as a part of his ministries. He also loved being outdoors; his hobbies included, fishing, camping, and canoeing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. William Floyd Bull; mother, Effygene Chunn Bull; and his brother, William Randolph Bull. He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Bull of Aledo; son, Major Alex Bull and grandchildren, Reece and Elijah Bull of Dover, New Hampshire. He also has four step-grandchildren: Trenton and Talia Knox of Denton; and Brynna and Eloise Knox of Green Forest, Alaska.

A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Aledo United Methodist Church, 100 Pecan Drive.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to AUMC Missions – Prison Ministry Outreach.

The Community News

February 1, 2019