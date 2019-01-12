Bearcats win 4-5A opener in 2OT; Ladycats down Abilene Wylie to take over first place

In a game that saw the two teams combine for 122 points, it was a defensive effort that was the difference in the contest.

The Aledo Bearcats defeated the Abilene Wylie Bulldogs with a 62-60 victory in double overtime Friday night in the boys’ District 4-5A basketball opener at Aledo, and AHS did it with a huge defensive stop.

With the ‘Cats in front, 62-60, in the second overtime period – Wylie had hit a jumper at the buzzer at the end of the first OT to keep the game alive – the Bulldogs were working the clock down in an attempt to take a final shot. But Aledo guard Reid Dietrich and post Cole Nitsch double teamed a Wylie ball handler on the perimeter and forced a five second violation with six seconds left in the second OT.

The Bearcats missed an opportunity to increase their lead with four seconds remaining, but came up short on two free throws in the double bonus. But after Wylie grabbed the rebound of the second missed charity shot, the Bulldogs had little time and a three-point attempt from around mid court bounced off the rim as the Bearcats celebrated their district-opening victory.

Owens led the Bearcats with 17 points, with Nitsch adding 14 and Austin Hawkins 11. Also scoring were Max Newell with nine points, JW Comiskey with six, Dietrich and Daniel Sohn, each with two, and Truen Johnson with one. Owens was one rebound (nine) short of a double double.

Aledo led 15-7 after the first quarter, and in the second period poured in 20 points to take a 35-17 lead at the half. Wylie outscored Aledo 19-7 in the third quarter and 14-8 in the fourth period to force overtime at 50-50. Each team scored three points in the first OT period.

Ladycats 59, Abilene Wylie 56

Aledo came back from a five-point halftime deficit with 26 points in the third quarter as the Ladycats outlasted the Abilene Wylie Lady Bulldogs, 59-56, Friday night in a girls’ District 4-5A basketball game at Aledo.

The win raises the Ladycats’ district mark to 2-0, while Wylie falls to 2-1.

Elizabeth Allanach led the Ladycats with 17 points, with Audrey Pearce adding 11. Also scoring were Riley Sale with nine points, Haley Herrin with eight, and Kylie Anderson and Maddie Shumway, each with seven.

It was a game of runs in the opening half. Aledo raced out to a 15-2 lead in the first quarter, but Wylie outscored Aledo 28-10 for the remainder of the half to take a 30-25 lead at the break.

But in the third period the Ladycats’ offense produced 26 points while holding Wylie to 13 points as Aledo took 51-43 lead into the fourth quarter.

Game note: Both varsity games started 1-1/2 hours late (the boys game began a little after 9 p.m.) because one of Wylie’s buses carrying both JV teams broke down. The JV girls game preceded the two varsity contests on the main gym floor.