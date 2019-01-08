Bearcats travel to FW Country Day in final hoops tuneup before district play

Coming off a win last week at Sherman, the Aledo Bearcats basketball team will continue non-district play today at Fort Worth Country Day.

Tip off for the varsity game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Country Day High School, and it is the final non-district game for the Bearcats before District 4-5A play begins Friday.

The ‘Cats will bring a 7-17 record into the contest, while Falcons are 8-12.

Check here later tonight or The Community News Facebook page or Twitter account for the result.