Bearcats travel to FW Country Day in final hoops tuneup before district play

18 hours ago
1 Min Read

Coming off a win last week at Sherman, the Aledo Bearcats basketball team will continue non-district play today at Fort Worth Country Day.

Tip off for the varsity game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Country Day High School, and it is the final non-district game for the Bearcats before District 4-5A play begins Friday.

The ‘Cats will bring a 7-17 record into the contest, while Falcons are 8-12.

Check here later tonight or The Community News Facebook page or Twitter account for the result.

Events Calendar

« January 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Wed 09

Texas A&M Singing Cadets Concert 

January 9 @ 7:00 pm
Thu 10

Environmental lessons from a rare local plant

January 10 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 12

NAACP Meeting

January 12 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sun 13

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

January 13 @ 2:30 pm
Mon 14

Parker County Active Democrats

January 14 @ 6:30 pm
Wed 16

Amelia Earhart Luncheon

January 16 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Mon 21

Rotary Club of Aledo

January 21 @ 11:30 am
Tue 22

Aledo Community Lions Club

January 22 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Tue 22

Tahmahkera to address Aledo Lions

January 22 @ 12:00 pm
Thu 31

Diaper Event

January 31 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
