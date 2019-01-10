203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Bearcats, Ladycats each cruise to wins in respective Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions openers

Aledo senior forward Clayton Holt (5) scores one of his two goals Thursday afternoon during the Bearcats' 4-1 win over Benbrook at Bearcat Stadium. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Both Aledo Bearcats and Ladycats soccer teams earned victories today during the first round of the Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions at Bearcat Stadium.

Each team will advance to the tournament semifinals on Friday at Bearcat Stadium. The Ladycats will play at noon against the winner of this afternoon’s Paschal/South Hills match. The Bearcats will play at 1:30 p.m. against the winner of the Waxahachie/Denton Braswell contest.

Bearcats 4, Benbrook 1

Aledo scored the first three goals and cruised to a three-goal victory over Class 4A Benbrook.

Clayton Holt scored the first two goals of the match for a 2-0 lead, and with 11:15 left in the half Harper Smith scored on a breakaway to push the lead to 3-0. Benbrook scored its lone goal with 9:03 remaining in the opening half.

Aledo scored the only goal in the second half when Ben Clements beat the goalkeeper with 29:20 left to play.

Ladycats 8, El Paso Montwood 0

Aledo scored five goals in the first half and goalkeepers Emma Davis and Emily Thomas combined for the shutout as the Ladycats cruised to an eight-goal win.

Megan Crawford opened the scoring 5-1/2 minutes into the match, with Brooke Jones beating the ‘keeper from 15 yards five minutes later. Aledo went in front 3-0 after a goal from Ashlyn Laughley from 10 yards in the middle.

The Ladycats added a goal on a shot by Riley Sanders that deflected into the net, and Aledo closed the first-half scoring on a goal by Jones from 11 yards in the middle for a 5-0 advantage.

Laughley gave the Ladycats a 6-0 lead on a 15-yard goal from the middle, and the freshman completed the hat trick and scored her team-leading ninth goal of the young season less than a minute later when she beat the ‘keeper from 12 yards on the right side for a 7-0 lead.

The Ladycats closed the scoring when D’Anjelah Allen assisted on a goal by Grace Ornelas with 3:26 left to play.

Aledo midfielder Grace Ornelas (11) scores a goal from in front of the net Thursday afternoon during the Ladycats’ 8-0 win over El Paso Montwood at Bearcat Stadium. Defender D’Anjelah Allen recorded the assist. Photo by Tony Eierdam

