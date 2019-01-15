Bearcats alone in first place in 4-5A after win; Ladycats run past WFHS to stay on top of district standings

Both Aledo High School basketball teams remain in first place in 4-5A after respective wins Tuesday night at Wichita Falls High School.

Bearcats 54, WFHS 46

Aledo guard Austin Hawkins hit six free throws in the last 45 seconds to break open a tight game as the Bearcats slipped past Wichita Falls High School and took over first place in the district Tuesday night in a boys’ 4-5A game at Wichita Falls.

The win raises the Bearcats’ district mark to 2-0, which puts Aledo alone in first place after Wichita Falls Rider defeated Abilene Cooper.

Hawkins led the Bearcats with 15 points, with Tre Owens adding 10.

The Bearcats led 12-7 after the opening period and 27-24 at the half. Aledo outscored Wichita Falls 10-9 in the third quarter to take a 37-33 lead into the final stanza.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Reid Dietrich with eight points, Truen Johnson and Cole Nitsch, each with six, Max Newell with five, and Devan Daugherty and JW Comiskey, each with two.

Ladycats 47, WFHS 28

Aledo sophomore forward Kalen Atonio drives in for a layup during the Ladycats’ 47-28 victory over the Wichita Falls Lady Coyotes Tuesday at Wichita Falls High School. Photo by Tony EierdamThree Ladycats reached double figures in scoring as Aledo outlasted the Wichita Falls Lady Coyotes in a girls’ District 4-5A basketball game Tuesday night at Wichita Falls.

The win raises the first-place Ladycats’ district record to 3-0, while the Lady Coyotes fall to 0-3.

Elizabeth Allanach and Haley Herrin each scored 11 points to lead the Ladycats, with senior post Maddie Shumway adding 10.

Aledo led 10-5 after the first quarter and built a 24-12 lead at the half. The Ladycats outscored Wichita Falls 12-9 in the third period to take a 36-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Kalen Atonio with nine points, Riley Sale with five and Kylie Anderson with one.

The two teams will be back in district action on Friday, Jan. 18 at home against Wichita Falls Rider.

For the complete story on both games see the Jan. 18 issue of The Community News.