Bearcats blow out Cooper to stay half-game out of top spot; Ladycats remain in first place with win

Aledo went on a 14-0 run to end the first half and never looked back as the Bearcats ran past Abilene Cooper, 66-44, in a boys’ District 4-5A game Tuesday night at Aledo.

The win keeps the Bearcats in second place in 4-5A, one-half game behind Wichita Falls Rider. The Bearcats will continue district play on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at Abilene Wylie.

Nine Bearcats figured in the scoring, led by Tre Owens with 16 points, while Cole Nitsch added 15.

Also scoring were Reid Dietrich with 11 points, Max Newell with seven, Truen Johnson with five, Austin Hawkins and JW Comiskey, each with four, and Devan Daugherty and Brian Biggs, each with two.

Cooper led 14-11 after the first quarter. In the second quarter Aledo scored 21 points – including the last 14 of the period – while holding Cooper to six to take a 32-20 lead at the half that stretched to a 49-32 lead after three quarters.

District 4-5A

WF Rider 3-0

Aledo 3-1

Abilene Cooper 1-2

Abilene Wylie 1-2

WF High School 0-3

Tuesday: Aledo 66, Abilene Cooper 44; Wichita Falls Rider 58, Abilene Wylie 42

Friday: Aledo has a bye; Abilene Wylie at Abilene Cooper; Wichita Falls at Wichita Falls Rider

Ladycats 53, Abilene Cooper 42

Aledo senior guard Elizabeth Allanach poured in a game-high 22 points and sophomore forward Audrey Pearce grabbed a contest-high 15 rebounds to lead the Ladycats to a convincing 53-42 victory over Abilene Cooper Tuesday night during a girls’ District 4-5A basketball game at Aledo.

The win keeps the Ladycats in first place by a game over Abilene Wylie. Aledo will continue district play with a key game Tuesday, Jan. 29 at Abilene Wylie.

The Ladycats led 15-12 after the first quarter and – courtesy of a 14-3 run in the second period – built a 28-16 halftime advantage. Aledo outscored Cooper 11-10 in the third quarter to take a 39-26 lead into the final stanza.

Also scoring were Riley Sale with 12 points, Maddie Shumway with nine, Haley Herrin and Pearce, each with four, and Kylie Anderson and Addyson Hebel, each with one. Shumway also pulled down six rebounds and recorded a blocked shot.

District 4-5A

Aledo 5-0

Abilene Wylie 4-1

Abilene Cooper 2-3

WF Rider 1-4

WF High School 0-4

Tuesday: Aledo 53, Abilene Cooper 42; Abilene Wylie 69, Wichita Falls Rider 30

Friday: Aledo has a district bye and will travel to Argyle to play Liberty Christian in a non-district game; Abilene Wylie at Abilene Cooper; Wichita Falls at Wichita Falls Rider