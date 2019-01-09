203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Aledo soccer teams hosting Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions with play beginning Thursday

14 hours ago
1 Min Read
Photo by Chris D'Avino

Both the Aledo Ladcyats and Bearcats soccer teams will open Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions play Thursday at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats will play at noon against Benbrook, with the Ladycats match against El Paso Montwood to follow at 1:30 p.m.

Win or lose, on Friday, the Ladycats will play at noon and the Bearcats at 1:30 p.m.

The girls’ championship game is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Stadium followed by the boys’ championship match at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Thursday, the Aledo junior varsity boys will play at 9 a.m. at Bearcat Stadium against Fort Worth South Hills, while the Ladycats JV will play at 10:30 a.m. at Bearcat Stadium against Birdville.

 

Events Calendar

« January 2019 » loading...
S M T W T F S
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Thu 10

Environmental lessons from a rare local plant

January 10 @ 6:30 pm
Sat 12

NAACP Meeting

January 12 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sun 13

Parker County Texas Democratic Women

January 13 @ 2:30 pm
Mon 14

Parker County Active Democrats

January 14 @ 6:30 pm
Wed 16

Amelia Earhart Luncheon

January 16 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Mon 21

Rotary Club of Aledo

January 21 @ 11:30 am
Tue 22

Aledo Community Lions Club

January 22 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Tue 22

Tahmahkera to address Aledo Lions

January 22 @ 12:00 pm
Thu 31

Diaper Event

January 31 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: