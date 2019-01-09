Aledo soccer teams hosting Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions with play beginning Thursday

Both the Aledo Ladcyats and Bearcats soccer teams will open Moritz Kia Tournament of Champions play Thursday at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats will play at noon against Benbrook, with the Ladycats match against El Paso Montwood to follow at 1:30 p.m.

Win or lose, on Friday, the Ladycats will play at noon and the Bearcats at 1:30 p.m.

The girls’ championship game is set for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Bearcat Stadium followed by the boys’ championship match at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Thursday, the Aledo junior varsity boys will play at 9 a.m. at Bearcat Stadium against Fort Worth South Hills, while the Ladycats JV will play at 10:30 a.m. at Bearcat Stadium against Birdville.