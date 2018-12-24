William Hal Grace of Willow Park passed away on December 13, 2018.

Bill was born on March 26, 1934,

to R.H. and Marie Grace in Winters, Texas. He grew up in Buffalo Gap, Texas graduating from Granbury High School in 1952. After graduating, he went into the National Guard and Army Reserves. He began working at General Dynamics in the tube bending and welding department, retiring as Manager. He then proceeded to obtain his pilot’s licenses for a short period of time.

William married Edna Earl on October 22, 1965. Together they raised five children. He was a founder as well as the first fire chief of the Willow Park Fire Department, president of the Granbury Jaycees, Hood County Deputy Sheriff, Boy Scout leader and little league coach. Bill enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling.

William is preceded in death by his wife, Edna; parents; step-son, Nickie Sparkman; and sister, Wanda Farrar.

Survivors include his sons, Mike Grace (Ann) and Dirk Grace (Sheryl); daughters, Melody Wilson (Terry) and Glennetta Barnett; sisters, Thelma Long and Edna Hempel; brother, Jimmy Grace (Doris); ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Graveside Service was held Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Annetta Cemetery. Services in care of Galbreaith Pickard Funeral Chapel.

The Community News

December 28, 2018