Squaw Creek/Ranch House intersection to be closed

The intersection at Squaw Creek and Ranch House Road in Willow Park will be closed for construction from 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 until 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10.

The closure is part of the ongoing road project to reconstruct Ranch House Road, one of the cities’ main arteries.

“We appreciate the patience of our residents as we finish the construction process,” said city administrator Bryan Grimes. “In the end, it will be well worth it.”

The intersection will be closed off completely over the weekend and traffic will travel south on Squaw Creek to get to Ranch House Road. Ranch House Road will be closed off to through traffic at this location. Traffic will be open east or west away from Squaw Creek. Anyone with further questions can contact info@willowpark.org or 817-441-7108.

