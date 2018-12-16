Rodna Urban passed away on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

Rodna was born on February 23, 1959, in Bridgeport, Texas to Anna and Bill Winn. She attended Bridgeport High School and spent most of her years living or working in Fort Worth and Aledo. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, sewing, cooking, and reading. After two grueling months of battling a cancer diagnosis, The Lord brought her home.

“I remember my affliction and my wandering, the bitterness and the gall. I well remember them, and my soul is downcast within me. Yet this I call to mind and therefore I have hope: Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. I say to myself, ‘The Lord is my portion; therefore I will wait for him.’” Lamentations 3:19-24 NIV

Rodna is survived by her daughter Bailey, of Bryan, Texas; her mother, Anna Jo Winn of Bridgeport, Texas; siblings, Regina Winn of Bridgeport, Texas; nephew, Jasper Winn of Bridgeport, Texas; and sweet pup, Rosie.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, December 17, at Doxology Bible Church in Fort Worth. The family will receive condolences immediately following the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mercy Hill Church in College Station, Doxology Bible Church in Fort Worth, or Truth Initiative, which aims to spread the truth about tobacco.

The Community News

December 21, 2018