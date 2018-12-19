Painting the Town Orange

Bearcat fans prepare for state championship

The community is buying into the Aledo ISD’s “Paint the Town Orange” campaign prior to the Bearcats’ state championship game at 7 p.m. Friday in AT&T Stadium against Fort Bend Marshall.

Here’s what fans need to know:

Aledo is the home team and fans will sit on the south side of the stadium. All normal AT&T Stadium policies, including the clear bag policy, apply during the game. The Bearcats (15-0) are seeking a state record-tying eighth state championship.

Bearcat State Sendoff

The Aledo ISD community is invited to attend a Bearcat State Sendoff at 3 p.m. Friday. Fans are invited to show Bearcat spirit with signs and Bearcat gear as the team buses leave for the state championship game. This event will include the Bearcat Regiment, AHS cheerleaders and mascot.

The sendoff will start on Bailey Ranch Road in front of the administration building and move east toward FM 1187. Fans can line Bailey Ranch along both sides all the way to FM 1187. Parking will be available in front of Aledo High School and the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus. Additional parking will be available behind the Daniel campus.

Championship Game Ticket Information

Pre-game tickets are available at the Bearcat Store, 1008 Bailey Ranch Road in the front entrance of the Aledo ISD administration building.

Pre-game adult tickets are $14 and student tickets are $10 (ages 1-18). Limit is six adult and four student tickets per person.

Tickets will be sold from 9 a.m. until noon Friday, Dec. 21.

All tickets at AT&T Stadium are $15 and are available online via SeatGeek.

Parking

Parking is $10 per car paying with credit and $15 per car paying by cash.

If you can’t be there…

The game will be televised and on the radio. Of course, The Community News will provide play-by-play online at www.community-news.com.