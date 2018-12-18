McKinney North holds off late Bearcats’ run as Bulldogs down Aledo, 42-39

McKinney North held off a late Aledo charge as the Bulldogs defeated the Bearcats, 42-39, in a boys’ non-district basketball game Tuesday night at the Aledo High School gym.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 5-14, while McKinney North raises its record to 11-3.

After McKinney North hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds left in the game to increase its lead to 42-39, the Bearcats had one last chance to tie the game and send it into overtime. But the Bulldogs took away Aledo’s first two chances at a shot with pressure defense on the perimeter.

As time was winding down, guard JW Comiskey managed worked his way free at the top of the key, and under heavy pressure his shot – which appeared to be spot on – bounced off the back iron as the buzzer sounded as McKinney North survived for a three-point win.

“We tried to get the ball for the last shot to Austin (Hawkins) on the back side, but they denied that,” Bearcats head coach Fred Jones said. “We had Max (Newell) as a second option and they got up into him and denied that opportunity.

“I am glad J-Dub (Comiskey) wasn’t afraid to take that shot at the end. We had a chance after being down (by 11 points in the fourth quarter). I was proud of the kids for coming back and giving us an opportunity to tie the game.”

Hawkins and Truan Johnson each scored eight points to lead the Bearcats.

The game was tied 9-9 after the first quarter and North led 20-16 at the half. The Bulldogs outscored the Bearcats 11-7 in the third period to take a 31-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bearcats scored as many points in the fourth quarter, 16, as they did in the first half, but it was not enough as North pulled out the win.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Newell with seven points, Daniel Sohn with six, Hunter Lucas with five, Cole Nitsch with three and Comiskey with two.

