Ladycats run past Nolan Catholic, 50-28, in home tourney opener

Three Aledo players reached double figures in scoring as the Ladycats ran past the Fort Worth Nolan Catholic Lady Vikings, 50-28, Thursday afternoon during the first round of the Ladycat Invitational 2018 basketball tournament at the AHS gym.

The Ladycats will continue pool play with two games on Friday – at 10:30 a.m. against Arlington Sam Houston and at 3 p.m. against Lake Country Christian School.

On Saturday, the Ladycats will conclude pool play at 10 a.m. against Fort Worth Trinity Valley School. Bracket play will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday with the championship game set for 3:30 p.m.

The win raises the Ladycats’ record to 10-7.

Elizabeth Allanach led the Ladycats with 14 points, with Riley Sale adding 12 and Haley Herrin 11.

Also scoring were Maddie Shumway with four points, Kalen Atonio with three, and Addyson Hebel, Emma Fowler and Audrey Pearce, each with two. Pearce also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

Paced by seven points from Herrin, including a three-point bucket, the Ladycats raced out to a 16-3 lead and led 19-7 after the first quarter.

However, Nolan Catholic came back with a 10-3 run in the second quarter to cut the Aledo lead to 22-17 at the half. With the game close, the Ladycats opened the third period on a 12-2 run to increase their lead to 34-19 courtesy of a trey and a layup from Allanach and a pair of layups from Shumway.

Aledo closed the third-period scoring after a jumper from Allanach to take a 37-21 lead into the fourth quarter. The Ladycats went on an 11-4 run for a 48-25 advantage to start the fourth quarter and never looked back.