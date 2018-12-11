Ladycats hold off 4A No. 8 Bridgeport, 43-39

Aledo senior guard Elizabeth Allanach scored 14 points and junior guard Haley Herrin recorded a pair of last-second free throws as the Ladycats held off Class 4A No. 8 Bridgeport, 43-39, Tuesday night in a girls’ non-district basketball game at Aledo.

The win – the Ladycats seventh in a row – raises Aledo’s record to 15-7.

With Aledo leading 41-39, sophomore post Audrey Pearce grabbed the ball from a Bridgeport guard and officials ruled the play a tie ball to give AHS possession with three seconds left in the game. Herrin was fouled on the in-bounds pass, and in the double bonus she calmly hit both free throws to give the Ladycats a four-point cushion with one second left to play.

Also scoring for the Ladycats were Pearce with nine points, Riley Sale and Maddie Shumway, each with eight, and Kylie Anderson and Herrin, each with two.

Bridgeport jumped out to an 11-2 lead, but the Ladycats ended the opening period with a 7-2 run to cut the Sissies’ lead to 13-9. Aledo scored 15 points in the second quarter while holding the Sissies to eight to take a 24-21 lead at the half.

The Ladycats outscored Bridgeport 5-3 in the third period to take a 29-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

