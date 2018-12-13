Katherine Ann LaHood Morehead passed away suddenly on December 10, 2018, in Aledo, Texas.

Kathy was born on September 28, 1967, in Kansas City, Missouri. She attended Shawnee Mission South High School in Overland Park, Kansas. Kathy’s college years were spent at Texas Christian University where she met the love of her life, Cody, in 1987. Kathy received a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1990 and her Masters of Education in 1993. Kathy and Cody were married on November 14, 1992.

Kathy began her teaching career at Bradfield Elementary School in Highland Park ISD from 1990 to 1997. Kathy took a sabbatical from her career for her ultimate passion…her children. The family moved to Aledo in 2002 where Kathy resumed her teaching career at Stuard Elementary School in 2006 when her daughter Sarah enrolled in school.

While Kathy loved spending time with her dear friends and family, her life truly revolved around her children, Kate (1996), Will (1999) and Sarah (2000). Whether it was baseball with Will, traveling with Kate or volleyball with Sarah, Kathy never missed an event or activity. She truly loved and adapted her life to their activities.

Kathy is survived by her husband Cody and beloved children, Kate, Will and Sarah; Kathy’s parents, George and Marian LaHood of Olathe, Kansas; Siblings, Mary and Scott Holland, Joe, Caroline, Mitch, Sam and Emma of Leawood, Kansas; Lynn and Rusty Russell, Frank, Megan and John of Argyle, Texas; Mike and Christy LaHood, George, Liz and Katie of Overland Park, Kansas. Additional survivors include her in-laws Bill and Joy Morehead of San Angelo, Texas; Pace and Penny Morehead and Seth of Fort Worth and Steve and Julie Cecil, Meredith and Cole of San Angelo, Texas.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at Christ Chapel Bible Church—West Campus, 2910 East 1-20, West Freeway Willow Park, Texas. The family will receive condolences immediately following the service at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Christ Chapel West Campus Children’s Ministry or GoFundMe account to support the Morehead Children’s Education https://www.gofundme.com/kathy-morehead-memorial.

December 21, 2018