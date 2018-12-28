Bishop selected as District 5-5A MVP; Bearcats sweep superlative awards

Aledo junior quarterback Jake Bishop headed a list of Aledo Bearcats who earned All-District 5-5A honors.

Bishop, who completed 140 of 199 passes (70 percent) for 2,231 yards, 26 touchdowns and just two interceptions, was voted by the coaches as the district’s Most Valuable Player.

And in an award that usually is received by a skill-position player, Aledo senior offensive lineman Cameron Callaway was selected as 5-5A’s Offensive Player of the Year.

Rounding out the superlative awards, Aledo senior defensive end Colt Ellison was named the district’s Defensive MVP; sophomore receiver Jo Jo Earle was named Newcomer of the Year; and Aledo senior safety/tailback/returner Tre Owens was selected as Utility Player of the Year.

Earning first-team honors from Aledo were junior tailback Jase McClellan – who finished with 2,073 rushing yards and 48 touchdowns – senior tight end Devan Daugherty, sophomore receiver Hampton Fay, senior center Logan Escamilla, senior offensive guard Chandler Knandel, senior offensive tackle Colby Thomas, senior defensive end Will Greenwood, senior defensive tackle Jett Barton, senior linebacker Zach Reinert, senior linebacker McCain Smith, junior linebacker Max Lucas, sophomore cornerback DeMarco Roberts and senior safety Jake Ford.

Bearcats earning second-team honors include junior fullback Jordan Montes, senior receiver Tripp Jones, senior receiver Mylan Hayhurst, senior offensive guard Cooper Thompson, senior defensive tackle Cody Stone, junior cornerback Collin Johnson and junior punter Cade Jones.