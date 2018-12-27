Bearcats split pair of games on opening day of Moritz Dealerships Holiday Classic

Hosting their annual home tournament, the Aledo Bearcats began tournament play this morning with a win over Dallas Molina but fell to Princeton in the nightcap of the Moritz Dealerships Holiday Classic basketball tournament at Aledo High School.

The split leaves the Bearcats with an overall record of 6-15. Aledo will play next at 10:30 a.m. Friday against Arlington High School at the practice gym. Whether they win or lose, the Bearcats will conclude tournament play at 3 p.m. Friday.

Bearcats 61, Dallas Molina 25

Aledo began the game on a 15-1 run and never looked back. The Bearcats built a 33-6 halftime lead and held a 49-18 lead as the game moved to the fourth quarter.

Max Newell scored 16 points – including a pair of three pointers – to lead the ‘Cats. Also scoring for Aledo were Cole Nitsch with 12 points, Austin Hawkins with nine, JW Comiskey with eight, Daniel Sohn and Truen Johnson, each with six, and Devan Daugherty and Reid Hetherington, each with two.

Princeton 51, Bearcats 33

Princeton broke open a tie game in the third quarter with a 12-1 run to end the period and added a 10-2 run to begin the fourth quarter on its way to a second-round win and a spot in the tournament semifinals.

Princeton led 11-7 after the opening period, but Aledo scored 12 points in the second quarter while holding Princeton to nine to cut the Panthers’ lead to 20-19 at the half.

The Panthers outscored the Bearcats 17-7 in the third period to take a 37-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Hawkins led the Bearcats with nine points, with Johnson adding eight. Also scoring for Aledo were Nitsch with six points, Brian Biggs with four, and Sohn, Comiskey and Newell, each with two.