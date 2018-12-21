203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

Bearcats Live! Aledo vs. Fort Bend Marshall

4 hours ago
1 Min Read

Events Calendar

« December 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
Fri 21

Over the River and Through the Woods

December 21 @ 8:00 pm
Sat 22

Breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus

December 22 @ 9:30 am - 11:30 am
Mon 24

Christmas Eve in Hudson Oaks

December 24 @ 5:00 pm
Tue 25

Aledo Community Lions Club

December 25 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: