The Aledo Bearcats hope to get back on the winning track when they host McKinney North today in a boys’ non-district basketball game.

The varsity game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today at the Aledo High School gym.

The Bearcats bring a 5-13 record into the contest, while North sports a record of 10-3.

The junior varsity game will start at 5 p.m. on the main court, with the freshman games – A team at 5 p.m. followed by the B team game – being held in the practice gym.