Bearcats blow out Stephenville; Ladycats avenge earlier loss to Nolan

3 hours ago
2 Min Read
Aledo post Truen Johnson fires a shot from the free throw line Tuesday night during the Bearcats' win at home over Stephenville. Johnson scored 25 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, both game-high marks. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo post Truen Johnson recorded a double double with 25 points and 12 rebounds to help the Bearcats to a convincing 65-37 victory over the Stephenville Yellow Jackets Tuesday night in a boys’ non-district basketball game at the AHS gym.

The win raises the Bearcats’ record to 5-6.

Also scoring for the Bearcats were Austin Hawkins with 12 points, Cole Nitsch with 11, Max Newell with seven, JW Comiskey with six and Jake Windes with four.

Ladycats 38, Nolan 23

Aledo senior Elizabeth Allanach registered a game-high 15 points to lead the Ladycats to a 38-23 victory over Fort Worth Nolan in a girls’ non-district basketball game at Aledo.

The win – which avenged a two-point loss earlier in the season to the Lady Vikings – elevates the Ladycats’ mark to 9-7. The two teams will square off again at noon Thursday at the Ladycats home tournament.

Also scoring were Riley Sale with nine points, Maddie Shumway, Haley Herrin and Kalen Atonio, each with four, and Audrey Pearce with two.

For the complete story on both games see the Dec. 7 issue of The Community News.

Aledo guard Elizabeth Allanach (21) scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Ladycats to a home win over Fort Worth Nolan Tuesday night at Aledo. Photo by Tony Eierdam

