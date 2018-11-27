Tuesday hoops day: Bearcats host Joshua, Ladycats travel to Stephenville

203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




3 hours ago
1 Min Read

Both the Aledo High School basketball teams are in non-district action today.

The Bearcats will host Joshua at 6:30 p.m. at the Aledo High School gym. The junior varsity game will tip off at 5 p.m. on the main court, with the freshman A game at 5 p.m. in the auxiliary gym followed by the freshman B game.

The Ladycats will travel to Stephenville to face the Honeybees. Tip off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.

Check this site or The Community News Facebook page or Twitter account this evening for results of the games.

 

