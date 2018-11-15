203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Sheriff's Office: deputy was shot by own backup weapon

4 hours ago
From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office:

Parker County Sheriff’s Investigators have conducted an extensive investigation regarding the deputy who suffered a gunshot wound earlier this week.

Investigators now believe the gunshot wound was caused by a secured backup weapon. 

“This investigation has led us down several avenues,” Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said. “This incident was not an accidental discharge. It was a weapons malfunction from a concealed backup weapon which was secured and holstered on his person.”

Sheriff Fowler added the weapon will be sent to the Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory for ballistics and weapons functionality testing. 

Sheriff Fowler said he would like to thank Fort Worth Police for their assistance in the investigation of this case, which located the bullet this morning at the scene. 

The case is still currently under investigation. 

