Sheriff’s deputy recovering at home; search continues for shooter

A Parker County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from a gunshot wound to the foot, according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was injured after responding to a call about illegal hunting on private property in the 4000 block of Cattlebaron Drive, between White Settlement Road and Confederate Parkway. The call came into dispatch at 5:25 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported.

When the deputy arrived on the scene he observed a suspect setting up an illegal deer blind. As the deputy approached, the suspect shot the deputy in the foot.

The deputy was transported to a Fort Worth hospital for treatment.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said several agencies and local departments responded to assist in searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

“We are relieved our deputy survived the shooting which could have been a potentially deadly situation.” Fowler said. “We are pleased our deputy is recovering and is otherwise all right. We will continue our investigation today with the help of Texas State Game Wardens along with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. We want to extend our gratitude for those who are assisting in this investigation. We are hoping the suspect surrenders peacefully without further incident.”

Fowler added the deputy has been released from the hospital and is recovering from home.

The deputy has six years of law enforcement experience and has been with Parker County since April 2016.

“We would also like to thank so many local organizations, law enforcement agencies and citizens who have reached out to our department on behalf of our deputy with hospitality offerings and prayers,” said Sheriff Fowler.