Sheriff’s Department seeks help in locating missing girl **UPDATED** Girl found

UPDATE: (Monday, 528 p.m.) Daria has returned home safely.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl, believed to be a runaway.

The missing young girl is identified as Daria Isabelle Brunet. Daria is described as a white, female, having long blond hair, brown eyes, 5-foot 2-inches tall, weighing 120-pounds with scars on her upper right arm.

She was last seen between 7 to 7:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 19, walking on Meadowview Trail, toward Agnes Circle, in Springtown.

Daria was last seen wearing black pants and a pink Victoria’s Secrets hoodie coat shown in the attached photograph(s). The hoodie has the word “PINK” written across the front.

Sheriff’s investigators believe Daria may possibly be a safety risk.

Family members believe Daria may have been texting and communicating with a suspected unknown adult male on Sunday evening.

“We encourage anyone with information about this child to contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately,” said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler. “Let’s work together to bring this young girl home safely.”

You may contact the PCSO at (817) 594-8845.