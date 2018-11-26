Robert Mark Dickey passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

He was born September 21, 1947, to Robert and Josephine Dickey.

He led an adventurous and passionate life. Bob grew up in Fort Worth and graduated from Arlington Heights High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and honorably served his time in Vietnam. He graduated from Texas Christian University with a degree in journalism. He worked as a reporter for many publications and worked the last of his business years at Tandy Leather.

In his younger years he was a passionate rodeo rider, and later that passion shifted to motorcycle racing and riding. He spent the last 24 years as a resident of Willow Park and served several of those years with the Willow Park Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter and as Deputy Chief.

Bob is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Anna; son Rob, daughter Wendy, Mother-in-law Mary, and his many beloved friends.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2-6 p.m.Saturday, December 1, at Pulido’s Restaurant, 2900 Pulido Street, Fort Worth.

The Community News

November 23, 2018