Road warriors: Ladycats face EP Chapin in area volleyball championship in Odessa; Bearcats gridders travel to Joshua

11 hours ago
2 Min Read
Both the Aledo Ladycats volleyball and Bearcats football teams are in action on the road today.

The Ladycats will face state-ranked No. 3 El Paso Chapin in a Class 5A, Region I area championship match.

The first serve is at 7 p.m. today at Odessa Permian High School. The winner will face the winner of the Amarillo/El Paso El Dorado area match in the regional quarterfinals.

The Bearcats (8-0, 6-0 in District 5-5A) will take on 2-6 Joshua (1-5 in 5-5A). Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Owl Stadium.

Both the volleyball match and football game will be blogged. Check The Community News Facebook page for the volleyball blog, and the football blog can be read at www.community-news.com and The Community News Facebook page.

District 5-5A

Football

Aledo                    6-0

Bur. Centennial 6-1

Cleburne             3-3

Midlothian          4-2

Burleson              3-4

Everman              3-3

University           2-4

Joshua                  1-5

Arl. Seguin          0-6

Friday (Nov. 2): Aledo at Joshua; Burleson Centennial at Arlington Seguin; Midlothian at Cleburne; Everman at Waco University.

AP Class 5A Top 10

1 – Aledo

2 – Highland Park

3 – Denton Ryan

4 – Fort Bend Marshall

5  – Lufkin

6 – Hutto

7 – Lubbock Cooper

8 – Alvin Shadow Creek

9 – Frisco Reedy

10 – College Station

