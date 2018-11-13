Reward offered in deputy shooting case

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who shot a Parker County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening while the deputy was responding to a criminal trespass complaint.

Around 5:30 p.m. Monday, the property owner reported an unknown suspect was on his property illegally deer hunting in the 4000 block of Cattlebaron Drive.

As the deputy approached the suspect in an illegal deer blind on private property, the suspect shot the deputy.

The suspect fled the scene as the injured deputy crawled through brush and over a fence line back to his patrol unit.

The deputy sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to a Fort Worth hospital for medical treatment. As of Tuesday morning, he has been released and is recovering from home.

Many law enforcement agencies immediately responded with assistance in the investigation and search for the suspect including the Texas Rangers, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Department of Public Safety, Fort Worth Police, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police, Willow Park Police, and Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Bureau.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office continued the investigation and the search for the suspect Tuesday with assistance from outside agencies. Local, state and federal agencies have offered their resources as well during the investigation.

Sheriff Fowler stated the reward, which he personally guarantees, will be awarded to the person who contacts the Sheriff’s Office, Operation Game Thief or Crime Stoppers hotlines with information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect. You may also contact the Sheriff’s Office and remain anonymous at (817) 594-8845.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect under their Operation Game Thief program. You may contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Operation Game Thief hotline and remain anonymous at 1-800-792-GAME (4263).

Parker County Crime Stoppers is offering a separate $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect. You may remain anonymous when calling Crime Stoppers at (817) 599-5555.