Coming off a convincing 62-28 victory over Lucas Lovejoy, the state-ranked No. 1 Aledo Bearcats will advance to the third round of the Class 5A, Division II, Region II playoffs and face Dallas South Oak Cliff.

Kickoff in the regional semifinal contest is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 at Midlothian ISD Stadium.

South Oak Cliff (11-0) is coming off a 48-16 win over Frisco High School and is the District 6-5A champion.