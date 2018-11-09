No. 1 Bearcats seal 11th consecutive district championship after 49-7 victory over Arlington Seguin; McClellan rushes for 6 TDs in return to lineup

State-ranked No. 1 Aledo won its state-record 83rd consecutive district game as the Bearcats ran past the Arlington Seguin Cougars, 49-7, Friday night in the District 5-5A, Division II finale at Bearcat Stadium.

The win, which elevates the Bearcats’ record to 10-0, gives Aledo its 11th consecutive outright district championship.

The Bearcats will open the Class 5A, Division II playoffs at home on Thursday against Seagoville, the fourth seed from District 6-5A. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats scored on all six drives in the first half.

Aledo opened the scoring early in the contest. Jo Jo Earle ran a punt back 37 yards to the Seguin 23, and then caught an 18-yard pass from quarterback Jake Bishop to bring the ball to the Seguin 5.

On the next play, tailback Jase McClellan – back after missing the last two games due to injury – blasted off right tackle for five yards and a touchdown less than five minutes into the first quarter.

Harper Smith booted the extra point for a quick 7-0 lead.

After holding the Cougars to their second straight three and out, Aledo went on a seven-play, 62-yard drive that ended on a 16-yard run off right tackle by McClellan. With 5:56 remaining in the opening period, Smith’s kick increased the Bearcats’ lead to 14-0.

Another Seguin three and out led to another touchdown. On first down, Bishop threw a 31-yard strike to receiver Mylen Hayhurst to the Cougars’ 36. Two plays later, Bishop found receiver Hampton Fay for a 26-yard gain to the Seguin 3.

On the next play, McClellan waltzed into the end through a huge hole off right tackle, and Smith’s kick extended the lead to 21-0 with 1:45 left in the opening period.

Once again, the Bearcat Black Shirts forced Seguin to another three an out. Bishop began the Bearcats’ ensuing drive by completing a pair of passes to Jordan Montes of 14 and 19 yards, respectively. The 53-yard drive ended on another TD run by McClellan, this time untouched from three yards down the right side.

With 11:25 left in the half, Smith’s kick increased the Aledo advantage to 28-0.

A fumble recovery by AHS defensive tackle Cody Stone setup the next AHS score. McClellan scooted 16 yards to the Seguin 3 – dragging at least six Seguin defenders for the last 10 yards – and two plays later he rumbled six yards off right tackle and into the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the half with 9:53 remaining in the second quarter.

Smith tacked on the PAT to increase the led to 35-0.

On its ensuing series, Seguin recorded its first first down of the game when quarterback Mykelti Carelock threw a 10-yard pass to receiver Kevante Simmons. But after three plays the Cougars were forced to punt.

Aledo closed the first-half scoring on McClellan’s sixth TD of the half. The junior scored from three yards out. The big play in the drive was a 73-yard pass completion from Bishop to Hayhurst that brought the ball to the Seguin 3.

Smith’s kick gave the Bearcats a 42-0 lead at the half.

Aledo held Seguin to 35 total yards in the first half.

For the Bearcats offensively in the first half. McClellan rushed for 69 yards on 10 carries with six touchdowns. Bishop completed eight of 13 passes for 218 yards, and Hayhurst caught three passes for 130 yards.

There was no scoring in the third quarter.

Seguin got on the board in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard pass from Carelock to Simmons with 9:25 left to play. Noah Garcia kicked the extra point to cut the Bearcats’ lead to 42-7.

Aledo closed the scoring on a nifty 21-yard touchdown run by Ryan Anderson. On the play, Anderson took a handoff and found an opening off right tackle before cutting sharply to the middle and outrunning three defenders to the end zone with 4:16 remaining in the game.

Micco Little kicked the extra point to extend the lead to 49-7.

Anderson was a work horse in the second half, carrying the ball 14 times for 91 yards. He led Aledo on the ground with 102 yards on 16 carries.

Seguin’s final drive ended as time expired as Aledo completed a perfect 10-0 regular season.