No. 1 Bearcats face undefeated South Oak Cliff today in regional semifinals

When Aledo Bearcats head coach Steve Wood was asked to use one word to describe his team’s next opponent, he quickly responded.

“Talent,” he said of the South Oak Cliff Bears.

The state-ranked No. 1 Bearcats will face 11-0 Dallas South Oak Cliff at 7:30 p.m. today at Midlothian ISD Stadium in a Class 5A, Division II, Region II semifinal. Tickets at the gate will be $10.

The winner will advance to the regional finals (state quarterfinals) and face the winner of the No. 9 Frisco Reedy/Burleson Centennial regional semifinal contest.

“South Oak Cliff has (good) players at every position,” Wood said. “They have as fast of a defense as we have seen, and they are not just fast, they are aggressive. From a defensive point of view, we haven’t played anybody as fast as SOC. Our defense has its work cut out.”

The Bears like to spread the ball around in their running game. South Oak Cliff has two running backs with more than 800 yards rushing each, and another – quarterback Sean Simms – with almost 500 yards on the ground.

Simms has also completed 81 of 129 passes (63 percent) for 1,184 yards, 16 touchdowns and only one interception. Camren Davis leads the Bears’ ground attack with 856 yards and 13 touchdowns, while K.C. Cook has produced 801 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

“We have to play a great game defensively and keep them in check,” Wood said. “They will always be in shotgun and have two running backs in the backfield. But their quarterback is their (best) player – he can throw it and he can run it.

“He looks about 210, 215 pounds, but he is fast. They like to run him in zone read plays, and they also like to run the stretch play with the backs. They have speed out wide, and a huge offensive line with three guys weighing over 300 pounds.”

Bearcats stats

Passing

(Completions/attempts/yards/TD/Int)

Jake Bishop 110/157/1876/20/1

Hampton Fay 15/31/177/1/0

Rushing

(Carries/yards/TD)

Jase McClellan 171/1474/36

Avery Jackson 83/470/7

Ryan Anderson 63/322/8

Tre Owens 30/270/5

Jake Bishop 41/167/1

Jo Jo Earle 10/169/2

Receiving

(Catches/yards/TD)

Jo Jo Earle 50/909/14

Hampton Fay 21/402/4

Mylen Hayhurst 16/333/3

Jase McClellan 8/84/0

Micco Little 6/47/0

Tackles

(Solo, total)

McCain Smith 47/87

Max Lucas 32/69

Zach Reinert 50/73

Will Greenwood 30/54

Demarco Roberts 47/54

Tre Owens 29/48

Weston Reese 19/46

Colt Ellison 22/43

Jake Ford 29/50

Collin Johnson 29/40

Cody Stone 18/30