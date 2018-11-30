203 Pecan Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




No. 1 Bearcats face undefeated South Oak Cliff today in regional semifinals

When Aledo Bearcats head coach Steve Wood was asked to use one word to describe his team’s next opponent, he quickly responded.

“Talent,” he said of the South Oak Cliff Bears.

The state-ranked No. 1 Bearcats will face 11-0 Dallas South Oak Cliff at 7:30 p.m. today at Midlothian ISD Stadium in a Class 5A, Division II, Region II semifinal. Tickets at the gate will be $10.

The winner will advance to the regional finals (state quarterfinals) and face the winner of the No. 9 Frisco Reedy/Burleson Centennial regional semifinal contest.

“South Oak Cliff has (good) players at every position,” Wood said. “They have as fast of a defense as we have seen, and they are not just fast, they are aggressive. From a defensive point of view, we haven’t played anybody as fast as SOC. Our defense has its work cut out.”

The Bears like to spread the ball around in their running game. South Oak Cliff has two running backs with more than 800 yards rushing each, and another – quarterback Sean Simms – with almost 500 yards on the ground.

Simms has also completed 81 of 129 passes (63 percent) for 1,184 yards, 16 touchdowns and only one interception. Camren Davis leads the Bears’ ground attack with 856 yards and 13 touchdowns, while K.C. Cook has produced 801 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

“We have to play a great game defensively and keep them in check,” Wood said. “They will always be in shotgun and have two running backs in the backfield. But their quarterback is their (best) player – he can throw it and he can run it.

“He looks about 210, 215 pounds, but he is fast. They like to run him in zone read plays, and they also like to run the stretch play with the backs. They have speed out wide, and a huge offensive line with three guys weighing over 300 pounds.”

To read the rest of the advance see today’s issue of The Community News.

Bearcats stats

Passing

(Completions/attempts/yards/TD/Int)

Jake Bishop     110/157/1876/20/1

Hampton Fay  15/31/177/1/0

Rushing

(Carries/yards/TD)

Jase McClellan        171/1474/36

Avery Jackson         83/470/7

Ryan Anderson      63/322/8

Tre Owens               30/270/5

Jake Bishop            41/167/1

Jo Jo Earle             10/169/2

Receiving

(Catches/yards/TD)

Jo Jo Earle                    50/909/14

Hampton Fay               21/402/4

Mylen Hayhurst          16/333/3

Jase McClellan            8/84/0

Micco Little                 6/47/0

Tackles

(Solo, total)

McCain Smith              47/87

Max Lucas                   32/69

Zach Reinert              50/73

Will Greenwood         30/54

Demarco Roberts        47/54

Tre Owens                    29/48

Weston Reese              19/46

Colt Ellison                 22/43

Jake Ford                    29/50

Collin Johnson          29/40

Cody Stone                18/30

