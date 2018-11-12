‘Medical Office Building’ mystery finds a solution

One of Aledo biggest mysteries has been solved.

What is going to happen with the Medical Office Building (as described on Parker County’s tax rolls) that has been sitting vacant at the corner of Bailey Ranch Road and FM 1187?

The first thing will be the removal of the term “medical.”

Tri-County Electric Co-Op, based in Azle, closed on the purchase of the building on Friday, Nov. 9.

A non-profit electric cooperative owned by its customers, Tri-County serves about 76,000 members in 16 counties.

Tri-County CEO Darryl Schriver said the company would fully occupy the facility, which has almost 24,000 square feet of space on the first floor and about 23,000 square feet on the second floor. The co-op also has offices in Fort Worth, Granbury, Seymour, and its home office in Azle.

Schriver said he was excited that the co-op would have a presence in Aledo. Tri-County is available to electric customers in most of Parker County and is the provider for the massive Morningstar development just north of Interstate 20.

The office building was constructed in 2015 but has sat vacant ever since. Tax rolls show the previous owner to be Atlee Aledo Ltd. based in San Antonio. The property is valued at $5,983,180 on the tax rolls.

For more details, see the Nov. 16 issue of The Community News. For more information about Tri-County Electric, visit https://tcectexas.com.