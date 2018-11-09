Ladycats face Boswell, Bearcats play Arlington Seguin on Senior Night as both teams at home today

Both the Aledo Ladycats basketball team and the Bearcats football squad will host games today at the Aledo High School campus.
The Ladycats will host Bowell in a non-district contest at 6 p.m. today at the AHS gym.
The state-ranked No. 1 Bearcats are hosting Arlington Seguin in the District 5-5A, Division II finale on Senior Night.
Senior Night festivities will get underway at 7 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium, while the football game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
The Bearcats (9-0, 7-0 in 5-5A) are seeking their 83rd consecutive district win, an ongoing state record.
Arlington Seguin (0-9, 0-7) is seeking its first victory of the season.
The football game will be blogged at www.community-news.com and The Community News Facebook page.
District 5-5A
Aledo 7-0*
Bur. Centennial 7-1*
Midlothian 5-2*
Everman 4-3*
Cleburne 3-4
Burleson 3-4
University 2-5
Joshua 1-6
Arl. Seguin 0-7
* – clinched playoff spot (note: Everman has beaten Cleburne and Burleson and holds tiebreaker over both)
Friday (Nov. 9): Arlington Seguin at Aledo; Waco University at Midlothian; Cleburne at Burleson; Joshua at Everman.
AP Class 5A Top 10
1 – Aledo
2 – Highland Park
3 – Denton Ryan
4 – Fort Bend Marshall
5 – Lufkin
6 – Hutto
7 – Lubbock Cooper
8 – Alvin Shadow Creek
9 – Frisco Reedy
10 – College Station
