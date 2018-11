The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning that is in effect from 6 p.m. today (Monday, Nov. 12) until tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

Lows will drop into the lower 20s northwest of the Metroplex, and mid-20s to near 30-degree temperatures are expected elsewhere.

Sensitive outdoor plants will be susceptible to the freezing conditions and should be brought indoors or protected. If sprinklers are left on, freezing of water on sidewalks and roads will likely occur.