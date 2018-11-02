Bearcats throttle Joshua for 82nd consecutive district win

By Chris Amaya

The Community News

No. 1 Aledo built off a strong first half en route to a 58-7 victory over the Joshua High School Owls Friday at Owl Stadium in Joshua.

The Bearcats (9-0, 7-0) secured their 82nd consecutive district victory with the win over Joshua, increasing their state-record district win total.

“It’s a game that I think our kids came prepared to play,” Head Coach Steve Wood said. “Obviously we were more talented than they were.”

Aledo kicked off the scoring on its first drive of the game as running back Tre Owens found the end zone on a 13-yard run.

Quarterback Jake Bishop found wide receiver Jo Jo Earle open up the middle of the field to increase the Bearcats’ lead to 14-0.

The Bearcats scored again to increase their lead to 21-0 after a four-play drive was capped off by a Mylen Hayhurst touchdown reception. Aledo closed out the first quarter with a 21-0 lead.

Earle found the end zone again to start the second quarter as he hauled in a Bishop pass for a 52-yard touchdown.

With 9:19 left to play in the first half, backup quarterback Hampton Fay replaced Bishop on the field.

Owens found his way into the end zone for the second time Friday night after finishing off a 29-yard run to increase the Bearcats’ lead to 34-0 after a missed extra point.

A series of costly mistakes by the Joshua return unit allowed the Bearcats to capitalize on short field advantages to extend their lead to 44-0.

A fumble from running back Avery Jackson at the Bearcat 46-yard line gave the Owls an opportunity to put their first points on the board. A 17-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Levi Garrett gave the Owls seven points. Aledo closed out the first half with a 44-7 lead.

The Bearcats’ defense stifled the Owl offense most of the night, only giving up seven points in the second and fourth quarters. Both Joshua touchdowns came on passes in the red zone to Garrett.

“We gave up some plays on defense I wish we hadn’t” Wood said. “We had some cornerback issues that we’ve got to repair. They gave us some formations we haven’t seen them in, but I think it’s fixable.”

Aledo ran out the clock in most of the third quarter, the lone highlight play came from a 1-yard touchdown run from Jackson to increase the Bearcats’ lead to 51-7.

Jackson found the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter on another 1-yard touchdown run to give Aledo a 58-7 lead in the fourth quarter.

Garrett found the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter to give the Owls 14 points in the game.

Aledo returns to Bearcat Stadium next Friday night to close out its season against Arlington Seguin.

Wood said he believes his players are mature enough to maintain their focus and close out the regular season in a strong way.

“We have 46 seniors, they know what it takes to get ready to play the games,” Wood said. “It’s the last home game, senior night, I’d like to think they’d be ready to play.”