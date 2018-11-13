Bearcats fall short in season hoops opener; Ladycats come back to defeat Jacksboro

Brock forced a turnover on Aledo’s last possession in the final seconds as the Eagles held on to defeat the Bearcats, 56-53, Tuesday night in a boys’ non-district basketball game at Aledo High School.

The Bearcats (0-1) will continue non-district play at 6:30 p.m. Friday at home against Krum.

Max Newell led the Bearcats with 15 points, with Cole Nitsch adding 13.

Also scoring were freshman Daniel Sohn with 11 points, Austin Hawkins with 10, and Hunter Lucas and Jake Windes, each with two.

Brock led 11-7 after the first quarter, but Aledo scored 15 points in the second period while holding Brock to 12 to cut the Eagles’ lead to 23-22 at the half.

Brock outscored the Bearcats 20-16 in the third quarter to take a 43-38 lead into the fourth period.

Ladycats 42, Jacksboro 41

Aledo came back from a 27-11 halftime deficit to score 31 second-half points as the Ladycats defeated Jacksboro, 42-41, Tuesday night in a girls’ non-district basketball game at Jacksboro.

Audrey Pearce led the Ladycats (1-2) with 16 points, with Elizabeth Allanach adding 14. Also scoring were Riley Sale with eight points and Maddie Shumway with four.

Jacksboro led 15-6 after the first quarter and held a 16-point lead at the break.

In the third quarter the Ladycats turned up their defensive pressure, holding the Tigerettes to zero points. Aledo scored 10 points in the period to cut the hosts’ lead to 27-21 as the game moved to the fourth quarter.

