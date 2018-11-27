Bearcats down Joshua for third win in four games; Ladycats fall at Stephenville

Four Aledo players reached double figures in scoring as the Bearcats ran past the Joshua Owls, 58-43, Tuesday night in a non-district basketball game at the AHS gym.

The win – the third in four games – levels the Bearcats’ record at 3-3.

Austin Hawkins and Cole Nitsch each scored 15 points to lead the ‘Cats. Also scoring were Truan Johnson and Max Newell, each with 10 points, and Daniel Sohn with eight. Johnson also pulled down a team-high seven rebounds.

Joshua led 15-9 after the first quarter, but in the second period the Bearcats outscored the Owls 17-9 to take a 24-22 lead at the half.

Aledo went on a 13-0 run to begin the third quarter. Sohn scored on a pair of layups in the run, while Hawkins canned three three-point buckets as Aledo extended its lead to 39-24.

The Bearcats held the Owls to seven points in the third period and took a 43-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

Stephenville 40, Ladycats 38

Stephenville came back from a four-point deficit with an 11-5 run in the fourth quarter as the Honeybees defeated the Aledo Ladycats, 40-38, Tuesday night in a cross-classification game at Stephenville.

The loss drops the Ladycats to 5-6.

Maddie Shumway led the Ladycats with 10 points. Also scoring were Elizabeth Allanach with nine points, Audrey Pearce with eight, Riley Sale with seven and Haley Herrin with four.

Stephenville took a 10-7 lead after the opening period and led 19-16 at the break. The Ladycats outscored the Honeybees 17-10 in the third period to take a 33-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

